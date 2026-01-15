Von der Leyen backs Greenland, pledges US cooperation despite threats

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (15 January) that Greenland can count on the European Union, but when it comes to security, she passed the responsibility to Nato, while pledging to keep working with the US, despite American president Donald Trump's renewed threats.
"Greenland can count on us politically, economically, financially,...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
