Trump's man Vance softens tone in Greenland, amid US-fuelled Arctic crisis

Vice president JD Vance toned down US rhetoric on his visit to Greenland on Friday (28 March), but the White House and Kremlin have still fuelled fears of an Arctic security crisis.

Vance belittled Denmark's contribution to Greenland's security, but avoided talk of annexation or using US military force to seize the Danish island.

"Our message to Denmark is simple, you have not done a good job for the people of Greenland. This is why [US president Donald] Trump's policy is what it is," Vance said, speaking to US soldiers at the Pituffik Space Base on Friday (28 March).

But he also said: "We respect the self-determination of the people of Greenland".

"We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary, we think this [Greenland freely joining the US] makes sense," he said.

"We think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style," he added.

Vance flew to Pituffik with the US second lady, Trump's national security advisor, the US energy secretary, and a US senator in the highest-ranking ever American delegation there.

"Apparently I'm the first vice-president to ever visit Greenland," Vance said upon landing.

But for his part, Trump had doubled down on his own more threatening messages earlier in the day.

"We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland," he said in the US on Friday morning.

"I think, Denmark understands it, I think the European Union understands it. And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them," he added.

Not welcome

Vance's trip was so unpopular in Greenland, the second couple had to cancel a planned walk-around due to local boycotts, Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.

Denmark was so disturbed by Trump's claims to Greenland that its king Frederik spoke out on the Arctic crisis for the first time.

"We live in an altered reality. There should be no doubt that my love for Greenland and my connectedness to the people of Greenland are intact," he said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin had also dialled up tension ahead of Vance’s trip.

The US was "serious" about Greenland "annexation" he said in a speech in Murmansk on Russia's Arctic coast on Thursday.

"About the plans of the United States to annex Greenland ... It is a profound mistake to treat it as some preposterous talk by the new US administration. Nothing of the sort. In fact, the United States had such plans as far back as the 1860s", Putin said.

US seizure of the island from Denmark would be an act of war between two Western allies, marking the death of Nato and the dawn of a new era in post-Cold War geopolitics.

But Putin said only: "This is an issue that concerns two specific nations and has nothing to do with us".

The US provocations on Greenland could be a Trump negotiating tactic to force Denmark into an unfavourable minerals deal in the island, a former senior Nato official, Jamie Shea, said.

"The suspicion has to be that this is all about appropriating Greenland’s considerable reserves of fossil fuels and minerals," said Shea, who now teaches war studies at Exeter University in the UK.

Ole Øvretveit, an Arctic researcher at Bergen University in Norway, said: "Like most others, I find it very hard to interpret the strategies of the Trump administration. The Vance visit may be seen as a signal to China to stay away, it might be Trump's aggressive pre-negotiation tactics."

But given Trump and Vance's "anti-European mindset", previously unimaginable scenarios were becoming more plausible, he added.

Little green men

"If the Monroe Doctrine is correct, [US] green men on Greenland are not unthinkable," Øvretveit said.

The US doctrine opposed European colonialism in its near-abroad and dates back to the 1820s.

Øvretveit's "green men" referred to Putin's "little green men" - Russian soldiers with no insignia, who seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

But for Rafael Loss, a defence expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think-tank, if Trump ever marched into Greenland, the US army would do it in broad daylight.

"Trump would be proud to enter history as one of the very few US presidents who expanded US territory," Loss said from Berlin.

Looking at Putin's Murmansk speech, Shea said the Russian leader might have avoided criticising Trump on Greenland because he wants US sanctions relief.

The ECFR's Loss said Putin's urgent objective was to destroy Nato relations and that Greenland might be a price worth paying for the death of the Western alliance.

US seizure of the Danish island could also fracture the EU, if eastern EU states backed Trump in return for his ongoing protection against Russia, Loss added.

Vance and Trump said Denmark had failed to protect Greenland from growing Chinese and Russian threats.

Shea said Russia was the main military power in the High North, while China played a minor role.

"Russia [dominates] in terms of its icebreaker fleet and its submarines ... It has more double hulled ships than the US for winter operations in the High North and long range maritime patrol aircraft. It also has a greater capacity to operate strategic bombers over the region," he said.

"China has no military bases there and its ships pass through the area in small numbers and on a sporadic basis," he added.

US not making sense

But the US relied on its Nato partners to help it protect strategic assets such as Pituffik, meaning that a potential Trump rift would make the US less safe, Shea also said.

The US worked with Nato forces from Canada, Norway, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

"Unlike Russia, the US also relies on allies for its bases, both permanent and surge in wartime in Canada, Iceland, Greenland/Denmark and Norway, so for Washington trying to step up in the High North while alienating allies who have traditionally been very cooperative with the US doesn't make a lot of sense," Shea said.

Neil Melvin, a security expert from the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London, said: "Western powers are playing catch up [to Russia], especially the US and Canada, and European countries have been slow to recognise the changes in the [Arctic] region and to make the necessary defence investment".

And even if Trump doesn't follow through on his Greenland threats, the polar region is set to remain an area of high tension, Melvin predicted.

"If the Ukraine war winds down, the High North is likely to become the second main area of confrontation with Russia and Nato countries", he said.