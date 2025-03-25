Ad
euobserver
The indigenous reindeer-herding Sami people in northern Sweden say they are facing an existential threat from an iron-ore mine (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU launches mineral race amid US threats to Greenland

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union is seeking to wean itself off most external raw materials dependency by 2030.

It comes at a time when the United States has threatened to take over Greenland

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

From dog racers to PM: US second lady unwelcome in Greenland
Arctic Swedish mine poses threat to indigenous Sami
Northvolt’s bankruptcy ends Europe’s battery dream
The case for splitting Ukraine's critical minerals three ways: US, Ukraine and EU
The indigenous reindeer-herding Sami people in northern Sweden say they are facing an existential threat from an iron-ore mine (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections