EU promises fertiliser and import control guarantees as Mercosur deal heads for vote

The EU’s on-off trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc is on the brink of the finishing line after EU officials offered new guarantees on fertiliser costs and import controls to obtain the support of the farming lobby.
Following a meeting of EU farming ministers in Brussels...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.