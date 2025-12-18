Ad
Belgian police were hit by rocks and potatoes. The farming lobby fears being undercut by imports of beef and soy from South America, if the Mercosur trade pact comes into force (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen/EUobserver)

Farmers protest highlights EU division on Mercosur as trade deal faces crunch

by Benjamin Fox and Hannah Kriwak, Brussels,

A major dispute over the fate of a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc threatens to derail an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (18-19 December) after thousands of farmers protested outside the EU institutions. 

Around 7,000 farmers turned the streets around the EU institutions into a pr...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Hannah Kriwak is a junior reporter from Austria at EUobserver, covering European politics.

