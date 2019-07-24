Ad
euobserver
Between 1990 and 2016, the equivalent of 800 football fields of forest has been lost every hour (Photo: crustmania)

Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Mercosur-EU trade deal, if approved, would give the EU more influence in preventing deforestation in Brazil, European Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said Tuesday (23 July).

He defended the trade agreement which the commission negotiated with Mercosur, which consists of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

"I'm very well aware there are many people saying we should not have Mercosur trade agreement with the EU because of deforestation impact. We all know that the...

