Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

The Mercosur-EU trade deal, if approved, would give the EU more influence in preventing deforestation in Brazil, European Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said Tuesday (23 July).

He defended the trade agreement which the commission negotiated with Mercosur, which consists of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

"I'm very well aware there are many people saying we should not have Mercosur trade agreement with the EU because of deforestation impact. We all know that the...