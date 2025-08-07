Ad
Listen: The AI race and its environmental cost

by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek require immense computing power to train and operate. That demand has sparked a global construction boom of data centres, the physical backbone of AI.

But as billions are poured into ever-larger facilities, is the world ready for the environmental and energy costs of this new digital infrastructure?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.


Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs

