EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers

The European Commission has released information it previously kept hidden about the technical problems faced by its wifi fund portal - after an appeal by EUobserver.

The portal was set up for municipalities to apply for EU subsidies to install free public wifi hotspots. The subsidies from the so-called WiFi4EU fund would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The internal documents show that the portal suffered from a potential data breach, and a possibility for muni...