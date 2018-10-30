Ad
The Berlaymont building of the European Commission, where the secretariat-general is based (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has released information it previously kept hidden about the technical problems faced by its wifi fund portal - after an appeal by EUobserver.

The portal was set up for municipalities to apply for EU subsidies to install free public wifi hotspots. The subsidies from the so-called WiFi4EU fund would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The internal documents show that the portal suffered from a potential data breach, and a possibility for muni...

