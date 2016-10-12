Ad
euobserver
Merkel promised Ethiopia help with conflict resolution. (Photo: bundeskanzlerei.de)

African nations must halt migration, says Merkel

Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel has called on African leaders to stop migration to Europe and fight back against Islamic extremism.

She vowed to help with development aid and military equipment to ensure peace and prosperity in Africa.

Germany will also make Africa a priority of Germany’s G20 presidency in 2017.

Merkel visited Mali, Niger and Ethiopia during a three-day tour. She promised to build a military base in Niger to support the UN peace mission in Mali, where j...

Migration

