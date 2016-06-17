Cox murder leaves UK in shock, ugly EU campaign blamed

The killing of an opposition Labour MP on Thursday (16 June) has left British politics in shock and prompted world tributes to the late, pro-immigration and pro-EU Jo Cox.

"We have lost a great star. She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart," British prime minister David Cameron said.

Finance minister George Osborne commended Cox's humanitarian work: "Jo fought to help the refugees from the Syrian civil war - she gave a voice to those whose cry for h...