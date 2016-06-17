Ad
euobserver
Vigils have been held in memory of the slained pro-EU Labour MP (Photo: Reuters)

Cox murder leaves UK in shock, ugly EU campaign blamed

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The killing of an opposition Labour MP on Thursday (16 June) has left British politics in shock and prompted world tributes to the late, pro-immigration and pro-EU Jo Cox.

"We have lost a great star. She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart," British prime minister David Cameron said.

Finance minister George Osborne commended Cox's humanitarian work: "Jo fought to help the refugees from the Syrian civil war - she gave a voice to those whose cry for h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK campaign suspended after deadly attack on MP
In and Out camps present Brexit scenarios
Tusk and Juncker: Brexit could be 'end of West'
Brexit: Made in UK, designed in Brussels
Vigils have been held in memory of the slained pro-EU Labour MP (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections