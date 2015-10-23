Asylum crisis and Western Balkans This WEEK

Migration is set to dominate this week following a mini-summit of leaders over the weekend concerning refugee flows in the Western Balkans.
“We are struggling with our agencies and with our member states on all fronts. We have people living in forests”, European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Friday (23 October).
Schinas’ remarks come as thousands of people seeking refuge left Croatia for Slovenia after Hungary sealed off its border.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
