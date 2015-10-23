Ad
euobserver
Most people arriving in Greece to seek asylum are from Syria (Photo: Christopher Jahn/IFRC)

Asylum crisis and Western Balkans This WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Migration is set to dominate this week following a mini-summit of leaders over the weekend concerning refugee flows in the Western Balkans.

“We are struggling with our agencies and with our member states on all fronts. We have people living in forests”, European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Friday (23 October).

Schinas’ remarks come as thousands of people seeking refuge left Croatia for Slovenia after Hungary sealed off its border.

Agenda

Most people arriving in Greece to seek asylum are from Syria (Photo: Christopher Jahn/IFRC)

Agenda

euobserver

