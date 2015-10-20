Ad
euobserver
Experts from Greece's creditors arrive in Athens to assess the implementation of the bailout programme (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Troika back in Greece to decide on €2bn tranche

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The troika will be back to Athens on Tuesday (20 October) to assess Greece's implementation of the third bailout programme and to push for new reforms.

Mission chiefs from the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund, as well as from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone emergency fund, will say whether Greece can receive a €2 billion tranche of aid on 27 October.

They will meet Greek officials and ministers to evaluat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

New budget and bailout reforms for Greece
Experts from Greece's creditors arrive in Athens to assess the implementation of the bailout programme (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections