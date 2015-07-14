Ad
euobserver
How will member states know if a GMO is used in food, if they can't prevent its import? (Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

EU agriculture ministers pummel GMO opt-out plan

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU agriculture ministers were almost unanimous on Monday (13 July) in expressing their scepticism about a European Commission proposal to give individual member states the power to ban the use of genetically modified (GM) ingredients in human and animal food.

Minister after minister at a meeting in Brussels criticised the commission's proposal as incomplete, impractical, or unnecessary.

“The proposal has created more questions than provided solutions”, said German deputy food and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU states prefer to 'blame Brussels' on GMOs
EU to return GMO powers to states
How will member states know if a GMO is used in food, if they can't prevent its import? (Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections