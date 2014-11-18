'Good momentum' on climate deal, says top US official

The US’ top climate official has met his EU counterparts amid renewed optimism about a global climate deal following a recent US-China emissions agreement.

Todd Stern, Washington’s special envoy for climate change, met both the climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete and Maros Sefcovic, in charge of energy on Monday (17 November).

He told journalists Tuesday (18 November) that he wanted to meet the top EU environment officials “before we all go to Lima”.

Climate negotiators...