euobserver
Horsetrading for EU posts will heat up in spring (Photo: Paolo Camera)

EU leaders start looking for the next Barroso

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A Nordic Prime Minister, EU veteran Juncker or Social-Democrat star Schulz - there is still a long way to go until the name of the next European Commission president is announced, but EU leaders are already thinking about it.

The issue is set to be informally discussed in the sidelines of the EU summit on 24-25 October.

Unlike in previous years, this time around leaders will have to hold "appropriate consultations" with the European Parliament on the nomination and take into accou...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

