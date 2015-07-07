Questions raised on Tsipras' true euro intentions

Greece presented no new reform proposals Tuesday raising questions on whether prime minister Alexis Tsipras really wants a bailout agreement.

He was expected to submit new reform ideas to eurozone leaders, who called the emergency meeting to unlock bailout talks and prevent a Greek euro exit.

But finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrived empty-handed at the Eurogroup meeting earlier in the afternoon and indicated the new proposal would be submitted only Wednesday.

With the ...