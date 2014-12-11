Ad
Prime Ministers Valls hopes to 'unlock' growth with his reforms (Photo: Parti socialiste/Phlippe Grangeaud)

Paris announces economy reforms amid protests

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The French government on Wednesday (10 December) announced economic reforms aimed at spurring growth and avoiding EU fines due to an oversized budget deficit.

“We need to unblock the economy, liberate energies, lift constraints,” French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said when presenting the plan.

With thousands protesting against the reforms, which are also opposed by the more left-wing parts of the ruling Socialist party, Valls added: “Sometimes you have to choose risk over rent, ...

