The richest 10 percent across the OECD's 34 member countries earn 9.5 times as much as the poorest 10 percent (Photo: oecd.org)

Inequality reduces economic growth, OECD says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Rising income inequality has cost European economies up to 10 percent in lost economic output over the past twenty years, according to a new report by the bloc's leading economic thinktank.

The report, published on Tuesday (9 December) by the Paris-based OECD, refutes the concept of 'trickle-down economics' which the political establishment in most western countries have signed up to for the past generation.\n \nWhile a raft of recently published research has demonstrated that countries...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

