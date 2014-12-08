Eurozone ministers face new Greek budget battle

Eurozone finance ministers will face a race against time to resolve the latest disagreement over Greece's spending plans and agree a short-term extension to its bailout program as they gather in Brussels on Monday (8 December).

On Sunday, the Greek parliament backed a budget plan for 2015 which the government hopes will be the start of a gradual move away from austerity, including tax cuts, for the first time since the countrynfaced economic ruin in 2009.

The Greek economy has ret...