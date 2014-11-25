EU lawmakers ponder 'unbundling' of Google

EU lawmakers are considering whether to prevent Google and fellow search engines from being involved in other commercial activities on the Internet.

The move would undermine the US firm’s dominance in the sector, with MEPs to debate and vote on the ideas in Strasbourg later this week.

But the EU’s new digital agenda commissioner, Anders Ansip, weighed into the debate in an interview with Reuters on Monday (24 November).

"We have some doubts about misuse of gatekeeper positi...