euobserver
The US firm has 95 percent of the market (Photo: Aray Chen)

EU lawmakers ponder 'unbundling' of Google

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU lawmakers are considering whether to prevent Google and fellow search engines from being involved in other commercial activities on the Internet.

The move would undermine the US firm’s dominance in the sector, with MEPs to debate and vote on the ideas in Strasbourg later this week.

But the EU’s new digital agenda commissioner, Anders Ansip, weighed into the debate in an interview with Reuters on Monday (24 November).

"We have some doubts about misuse of gatekeeper positi...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU Political

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

