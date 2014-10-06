Slovene commissioner criticised across the board

From the first until the 45th and last question at a European Parliament hearing on Monday (6 October), Alenka Bratusek remained polite, thanking each member of parliament for their question.

But towards the end of the interrogation, more and more of the Slovene’s answers were preceded by a sigh.

Bratusek, who has been asked by Jean-Claude Juncker to become vice-president of Energy Union in his new commission, had a difficult afternoon.

Repeatedly asked to provide details o...