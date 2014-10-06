Ad
euobserver
"I admit I might be repeating myself", said Bratusek (Photo: European Commission)

Slovene commissioner criticised across the board

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

From the first until the 45th and last question at a European Parliament hearing on Monday (6 October), Alenka Bratusek remained polite, thanking each member of parliament for their question.

But towards the end of the interrogation, more and more of the Slovene’s answers were preceded by a sigh.

Bratusek, who has been asked by Jean-Claude Juncker to become vice-president of Energy Union in his new commission, had a difficult afternoon.

Repeatedly asked to provide details o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

The Slovenian commissioner's letter politics
"I admit I might be repeating myself", said Bratusek (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections