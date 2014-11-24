EU still undecided on France deficit

Fiscal hawks and doves within the EU commission and member states continue to disagree on how to deal with France's budget deficit, seen as a credibility test for the EU.

A meeting of heads of cabinets of EU commissioners over the weekend ended without a clear decision on possible sanctions for Paris for having again missed the three-percent deficit target for next year.

France has a projected deficit of 4.3 percent of GDP in 2015 and has announced it will meet the deficit target ...