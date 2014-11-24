Ad
euobserver
Paris is a credibility test for EU's beefed up economic scrutiny (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

EU still undecided on France deficit

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Fiscal hawks and doves within the EU commission and member states continue to disagree on how to deal with France's budget deficit, seen as a credibility test for the EU.

A meeting of heads of cabinets of EU commissioners over the weekend ended without a clear decision on possible sanctions for Paris for having again missed the three-percent deficit target for next year.

France has a projected deficit of 4.3 percent of GDP in 2015 and has announced it will meet the deficit target ...

Green Economy

euobserver

