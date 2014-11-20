Hungary triggers rule of law 'debates' in EU council

Telling an EU member state that its laws are undemocratic is a tricky affair. Especially if the country's government has a broad majority in its national parliament. And if the prime minister still enjoys the respect of some of his fellow EU leaders.

Such was the case with Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2012 put in place a series of constitutional changes using his super-majority in the national parliament. They affected media freedom and the independence of the judiciar...