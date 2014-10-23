Poll shows UK support for EU at 20-year high

The rise of the UK Independence party has coincided with increased support for Britain remaining part of the EU, according to a survey published on Wednesday (22 October).

Fifty-six percent of Britons would vote to stay in the 28-country bloc, the highest level since 1991, the survey by pollsters Ipsos Mori found. Thirty-six percent said they would vote to leave, while 8 percent were undecided.

The data marks a big shift since the depths of the eurozone crisis in 2011 and 2012 whe...