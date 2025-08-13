China retaliates against Lithuanian banks following EU-Russia sanctions

China announced retaliatory sanctions against two Lithuanian banks on Wednesday (13 August), marking an escalation in tensions following the European Union's inclusion of Chinese financial institutions in its latest Russia sanctions package.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
