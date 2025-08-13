Ad
Beijing characterised the European measures as a 'serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations' (Photo: screengrab Mano Bankas)

China retaliates against Lithuanian banks following EU-Russia sanctions

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

China announced retaliatory sanctions against two Lithuanian banks on Wednesday (13 August), marking an escalation in tensions following the European Union's inclusion of Chinese financial institutions in its latest Russia sanctions package.

