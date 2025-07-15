No deal on 18th Russia sanctions, as Slovakia mulls EU gas letter

The EU Commission has offered money and legal aid to Slovakia in return for agreeing to new Russia sanctions, but foreign ministers in Brussels were unable to clinch a deal on Tuesday (15 July).
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the offer in a three-page letter to the Kremlin-friendly Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
