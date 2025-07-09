Trump slams Putin’s bullsh*t and promises Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Donald Trump’s patience with Putin is starting to wear thin. Five months ago, the US president insisted he trusted Vladimir Putin, who’s been leading the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

He told reporters back then that Putin “wants peace” And that he trusted him on that. Today it seems that things have changed, but what has led to this shift?





Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.

You can find the transcript here:

Donald Trump’s patience with Vladimir Putin appears to be wearing thin. Just five months ago, the US president insisted he trusted the Russian leader, despite Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Back then, Trump told reporters that Putin “wants peace” , and that he believed him.

Today, it seems something has changed. But what exactly prompted this shift?

Welcome to Long Story Short, Europod’s daily podcast that unpacks what matters most, in just five minutes. I’m Evi Kiorri, here to make Europe’s latest, long story short.

After what seems to have been a rather frustrating phone call with Putin, Trump now describes him as “very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

And since yesterday, we’ve seen Trump reverse a brief pause on US weapons deliveries to Ukraine. He’s now pledged to send 10 Patriot missiles, far fewer than previously promised, but still a move Kyiv welcomed.

For once, Trump also praised the bravery of Ukrainian fighters, a notable shift from his usual both-sides rhetoric, where Ukraine was often lumped in with Russia as prolonging the war.

Still, this doesn’t mark a full U-turn. Trump has yet to back new sanctions on Russia, despite bipartisan support in Congress. And he continues to operate with his trademark unpredictability, swinging between praise and threats.

Meanwhile, Russia presses on with its offensive. Just last week, Moscow launched its largest-ever drone attack on Kyiv, over 550 drones and missiles fired overnight. Ukraine is running low on air defence systems, and the 10 Patriots promised by the US might only cover one intense night of strikes.

Trump’s shift isn’t just rhetorical – it has real geopolitical and financial consequences.

US military aid to Ukraine remains divisive. Last week’s pause in deliveries, officially blamed on low Pentagon stockpiles, caught Kyiv off guard and frustrated European allies. Russia seized the moment to escalate.

Critics argue Trump’s unpredictability, which raises concerns in both Kyiv and Brussels, ultimately benefits Moscow. Even his pledges of support come with mixed signals: reduced quantities, unclear timelines, and renewed calls for Ukraine to make concessions in a ceasefire.

For Europe, the stakes are high. The outcome of this war shapes regional security, energy markets, and defence planning. Germany, for example, is debating whether to send its own Patriot systems to Ukraine or buy replacements from the US.

So, what now?

Trump’s frustration with Putin could signal a genuine shift, or just more strategic messaging. In Europe, leaders are preparing for continued uncertainty. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at an aid summit in Rome this week, aimed at securing long-term reconstruction funds.

On the battlefield, Ukraine’s call for reliable air defences is more urgent than ever. The 10 Patriot missiles are a symbolic gesture, not a solution. And the war shows no sign of stopping. Whether Trump’s comments mark a turning point, or just another tactical move, remains to be seen.

That’s all for today on Long Story Short, a podcast by Europod in partnership with the Sphera Network. You can also find us on the EUobserver website, go have a look! Thanks for tuning in. I’m Evi Kiorri, and I’ll be back tomorrow at 12:30 with more insights in just five minutes. See you then!