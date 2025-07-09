Ad
euobserver

Exclusive

Behind the scenes: Khalifa Haftar's son scuppered EU visit to eastern Libya

EU & the World
Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Fresh details are emerging into the deportation of EU home affairs commissioner Magnus Brunner and three European ministers on Tuesday (8 July) by authorities in eastern Libya.

Pressed by reporters in Brussels, the European Commission on Wednesday (9 July) said the delegation had planned to meet the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, also known as the Libyan National A...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldMigrationAfricaExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Sahara desert vs Mediterranean - where do more migrants actually die?
Strasbourg Court: Italy off the hook in deadly Mediterranean migrant case
Alexander Dalli: The ex-Frontex and 'factory of evil' prison chief now combating migration to Malta from Libya
Why it matters that the EU is pushing to offshore asylum: 10 questions
EU admits Libyan authorities are 'dodgy' — but ramps up support anyway
EU migration commissioner Magnus Brunner, along with interior ministers from Greece, Italy, and Malta, in Libya's capital city Tripoli (Photo: Magnus Brunner)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationAfricaExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections