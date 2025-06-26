Ad
Magnus Brunner made the comments at the EPC think-tank in Brussels. He's travelling to Libya next (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU admits Libyan authorities are 'dodgy' — but ramps up support anyway

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it has no choice but to work with "dodgy" Libyan authorities.

It has also accused officials in the country of forcing prospective asylum seekers onto dangerous boats, many of whom have died trying to cross the Central Mediterranean.

The comments on Thursday (...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

