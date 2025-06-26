The European Commission says it has no choice but to work with "dodgy" Libyan authorities.
It has also accused officials in the country of forcing prospective asylum seekers onto dangerous boats, many of whom have died trying to cross the Central Mediterranean.
The comments on Thursday (...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
