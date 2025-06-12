Ad
euobserver
Italy and European Commission have helped shore up the Libyan Coast Guard, which carries out interceptions at sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Strasbourg Court: Italy off the hook in deadly Mediterranean migrant case

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Thursday (12 June) has absolved Italy of accountability when it comes to helping Libya return migrants intercepted in the central Mediterranean, in a practice known as pullbacks.

The implications of the ruling could be far-reaching in terms of absolving EU member states of similar migrant-busting ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

