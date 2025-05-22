Alexander Dalli: The ex-Frontex and 'factory of evil' prison chief now combating migration to Malta from Libya

Alexander Dalli, Malta’s special envoy to Libya, and currently a major player in the two countries’ efforts in “combating illegal migration”, has been found by Malta’s ombudsman to have been running a so-called "factory of evil" in his previous role heading Malta’s prison.
However, the Maltese government continues to defend and advocate for Dalli, despite the...
Joanna Demarco is a journalist with Maltese investigative outlet Amphora Media.
