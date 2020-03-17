Ad
euobserver
(Photo: CSDP EEAS)

Malta pushing refugees back into Libya war

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Malta has let the Libyan coastguard drag a boat of migrants from Maltese waters back to Libya, violating international law, a UN agency said.

The incident occurred on Sunday (15 March) after the wooden boat, carrying 49 people, became stranded because its engine failed, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said on Monday.

Malta did it despite the fact Libya is currently in the grip of civil war, with shelling, air strikes, and street battles in the suburbs of Trip...

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

"In order to do interceptions, they [the Libyan coastguard] need to be fed from [EU] aerial surveillance," the Sea Watch charity said (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

