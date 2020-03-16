The EU parliament in the time of corona

In February, one supermarket in Brussels was giving away a free beer of the brand "Mort Subite" ("Sudden Death") if you bought two "Corona" beers.
This prompted quite a laugh in the hemicycle when we heard about it.
Many of us were saying "It's just another flu", washing our hands and following the situation in China with curiosity.
Well, it is more than just a flu and the #FlattenTheCurve graph ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.