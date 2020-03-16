The EU parliament in the time of corona

In February, one supermarket in Brussels was giving away a free beer of the brand "Mort Subite" ("Sudden Death") if you bought two "Corona" beers.

This prompted quite a laugh in the hemicycle when we heard about it.

Many of us were saying "It's just another flu", washing our hands and following the situation in China with curiosity.

Well, it is more than just a flu and the #FlattenTheCurve graph ...