Is Romania getting cold feet on EU Green Deal?

As the EU plans its budget for 2021-2027 and pushes for the European Green Deal to become a reality, Romania's decision-makers are failing again to set higher ambitions and the parameters for an effective, successful energy transition.

It is easy to wonder if Romania's leaders take seriously the climate crisis and global efforts to limit temperature increases to below 1.5 Celsius.

The European Green Deal has been perceived as an obligation imposed by the EU on Romania, with the p...