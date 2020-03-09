Ad
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Orban described the Green Deal as a 'true religion' for the European Commission and 'any argument you bring into discussion is rejected from the start' (Photo: EU Commission)

Is Romania getting cold feet on EU Green Deal?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Laura Nazare, Bucharest,

As the EU plans its budget for 2021-2027 and pushes for the European Green Deal to become a reality, Romania's decision-makers are failing again to set higher ambitions and the parameters for an effective, successful energy transition.

It is easy to wonder if Romania's leaders take seriously the climate crisis and global efforts to limit temperature increases to below 1.5 Celsius.

The European Green Deal has been perceived as an obligation imposed by the EU on Romania, with the p...

Author Bio

Laura Nazare is campaign coordinator on energy transition at Bankwatch Romania, an environmental organisation advocating for the use of public funds for energy transformation.

