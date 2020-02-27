WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Wednesday (26 February) that Europe must "be prepared" for the coronavirus outbreak - after experts from the same organisation warned that the world is "not ready" for a pandemic.

"We take the virus and the situation [in Italy] very seriously, but we should remember that four-out-of-five have mild symptoms and recover," he added.

After coronavirus cases rose rapidly in Europe within the last few day...