Ad
euobserver
Health checks at Milan airport in Italy in Februaryu (Photo: Dipartimento Protezione Civile)

WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Wednesday (26 February) that Europe must "be prepared" for the coronavirus outbreak - after experts from the same organisation warned that the world is "not ready" for a pandemic.

"We take the virus and the situation [in Italy] very seriously, but we should remember that four-out-of-five have mild symptoms and recover," he added.

After coronavirus cases rose rapidly in Europe within the last few day...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?
No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak
EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'
Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town
Health checks at Milan airport in Italy in Februaryu (Photo: Dipartimento Protezione Civile)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections