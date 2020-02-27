WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Wednesday (26 February) that Europe must "be prepared" for the coronavirus outbreak - after experts from the same organisation warned that the world is "not ready" for a pandemic.
"We take the virus and the situation [in Italy] very seriously, but we should remember that four-out-of-five have mild symptoms and recover," he added.
After coronavirus cases rose rapidly in Europe within the last few day...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.