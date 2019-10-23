Why the EU can't do security and defence

What if the European Union will prove unable to guarantee European security?
At a time when America's physical presence in Europe can no longer make up for the uncertainty created by its mental absence, this question is crucial.
Nato counts for very little without the US, and the Europeans alone are unable to guarantee the security order on which they rely.
With Nato's value put in question by US president Donald Trump's strategic malpractice and disregard for alliances, ...
Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).
