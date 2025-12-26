Ad
euobserver
Elon Musk, partial owner of xAI, parent company to X, at a campaign rally for Germany's far-right AfD earlier this year (Photo: AfD)

EU rejects US claims of ‘censorship’ over tech rules after visa bans

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has rejected suggestions that its regulations amount to censorship, after the United States imposed visa bans on five Europeans accused of curbing free speech through restrictions on technology companies.

"Our digital legislation has been democratically decided by the European Parliament and our member states," said Henna Virkkunen, the...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Defending democracy starts by protecting Europe’s mayors and councillors
The EU's 'Democracy Shield' is give with one hand, take with the other
TikTok and Meta breaching the DSA, EU Commission finds
Ten economic fault lines the EU cannot ignore in 2026
How Meta enables deepfake financial scams — and EU AI Act isn't fixing it
Elon Musk, partial owner of xAI, parent company to X, at a campaign rally for Germany's far-right AfD earlier this year (Photo: AfD)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections