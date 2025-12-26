EU rejects US claims of ‘censorship’ over tech rules after visa bans

The European Commission has rejected suggestions that its regulations amount to censorship, after the United States imposed visa bans on five Europeans accused of curbing free speech through restrictions on technology companies.
"Our digital legislation has been democratically decided by the European Parliament and our member states," said Henna Virkkunen, the...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
