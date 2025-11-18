The EU's 'Democracy Shield' is give with one hand, take with the other

Last week, there was a lot of hubbub in Brussels about the democracy shield. The EU Commission unveiled its plans in a 30-page paper. I think the significance of the shield is overrated. It represents a humdrum d...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
