Ad
euobserver
Susaane Raab, who leads the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), at its annual event in October last year. (Photo: EUobserver)

Vienna institute scouts Indian IT workers, even as Europe hardens borders

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Vienna-based migration organisation is setting up operations in India in an effort to attract IT specialists to Europe, even as EU governments move to tighten asylum rules.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Europe turns it back on refugees as resettlement quotas plunge
Why the EU plan for the return of irregular migrants is only half an answer
Vienna-institute offers own ‘innovative solution’ to curtail migrant arrivals
Momentum builds at EU summit to roll back asylum protections
Susaane Raab, who leads the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), at its annual event in October last year. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections