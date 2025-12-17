Ad
MEPs voted in favour of the 'safe country' concept despite pushback from progress left-leaning groups in the assembly. But the bloc of centre-right, conservative and far-right forces in the Strasbourg-plenary was too strong (Photo: EP/Philippe Stirnweiss)

Asylum rights at stake as EU begins 'safe country' negotiations

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Negotiations have been launched on the EU's 'safe country' concepts that critics say will spell the end of asylum rights in Europe.

On Wednesday (17 December), ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

