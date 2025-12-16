Ad
euobserver
Under the new rules, Tunisia would be considered a 'safe country' to deport aspiring asylum seekers to (Photo: Josephus Thomas)

Progressive MEPs attempt to scupper offshoring asylum bills

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The progressive left in the European Parliament are hoping to scupper negotiations on new EU rules to outsource asylum.

The move, announced on Monday (15 December) evening by the Greens, the Left and the Socialists & Democrats follows acrimonious <...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

We all lose when politicians attack the European Court of Human Rights
Italy-Albania migrant deal: Millions spent, few results
Will the European Court of Justice hearing on Albania-Italy deal matter?
The EU's new asylum 'safe countries' list is a fantasy wonderland
How centre-right conservatives capitulate to the far-right
Why is Albania criminalising 'mockery' yet going easy on corruption?
EU funding may reach human rights abusers in north Africa, warns leaked document
Under the new rules, Tunisia would be considered a 'safe country' to deport aspiring asylum seekers to (Photo: Josephus Thomas)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections