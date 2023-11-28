How centre-right conservatives capitulate to the far-right

Extreme rightwing parties in Europe seem to be making huge gains these days, with Geert Wilders' PVV in the Netherlands serving as the latest example. Who, many wonder, will follow? And what does this mean for Europe?
Still, this picture is not entirely accurate. If you zoom out a little, you see a fragmenting political system in many European countries, with ever smaller parties obliged to form ever wider coalitions to govern. Of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard.