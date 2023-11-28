Ad
Centre-right parties in particular hold the keys to democracy. But sadly, they often hardly seem to realise this

How centre-right conservatives capitulate to the far-right

by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Extreme rightwing parties in Europe seem to be making huge gains these days, with Geert Wilders' PVV in the Netherlands serving as the latest example. Who, many wonder, will follow? And what does this mean for Europe?

Still, this picture is not entirely accurate. If you zoom out a little, you see a fragmenting political system in many European countries, with ever smaller parties obliged to form ever wider coalitions to govern. Of...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard.

