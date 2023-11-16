The Polish MEP coming to Brussels directly from prison

In an unprecedented move, a new Polish MEP will come to Brussels directly from a prison cell — after his colleague MEP Krzysztof Hetman left for Poland's lower chamber Sejm.
Włodzimierz Karpiński, a former treasury minister under Donald Tusk's previous Civic Coalition government, has been in detention for over eight months.
But he was released on Thursday (16 November) to take up his seat in the European Parliament, his lawyer told EUobserver.
This will "put an end to the ...
Dorota Bawołek has been an EU affairs correspondent in Brussels since 2008. She presents a weekly show Onet Europa for the Polish news website Onet, and runs the EU-news podcast Stacja Bruksela.
