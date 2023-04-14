Ad
The voluntary scheme was hailed as historic at its launch in June last year. But to date, only 884 people have been relocated (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU asylum relocation scheme struggles to deliver

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Just over 300 asylum seekers were relocated from Italy this year under a French-inspired EU scheme. All went to Germany.

The voluntary scheme was hailed as historic at its launch in June last year, with over a dozen EU states pledging around a total of 8,000 spaces as part of the agreement to ease migrant arrival pressure following search and rescue operations.

The French had hoped for 10,000. But to date, only 884 people have been relocated, spread out across 16 transfers starti...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

