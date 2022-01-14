Ad
Russia's Gazprom owns the Nord Stream 2 consortium, which was co-financed by German, French, Austrian, and Dutch firms (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU's Borrell contradicts Germany on Russia gas pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has gone against Germany by saying the fate of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was tied to events in Ukraine.

"Certainly, the functioning of this infrastructure will depend on the development of events in Ukraine and the attitude of Russia," he said after meeting with EU defence ministers in Brest, France, on Thursday (13 January).

"You cannot imagine we are thinking on one side of imposing sanctions [on Russia] just in case, and, on the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

