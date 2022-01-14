EU's Borrell contradicts Germany on Russia gas pipeline

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has gone against Germany by saying the fate of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was tied to events in Ukraine.

"Certainly, the functioning of this infrastructure will depend on the development of events in Ukraine and the attitude of Russia," he said after meeting with EU defence ministers in Brest, France, on Thursday (13 January).

"You cannot imagine we are thinking on one side of imposing sanctions [on Russia] just in case, and, on the...