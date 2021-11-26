EU to open up 'black box' of political ads

The EU Commission wants companies like Facebook and Google to disclose how and why they target people with political advertising, and who pays for them, in an effort to make online political campaigning more transparent.
In a proposal published on Thursday (25 November), the commission also proposes to ban political targeting and "amplification techniques" to reach wider audiences if they are based on the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
