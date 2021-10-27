Ad
euobserver
The International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants project estimates that at least 22,748 people have died in the Mediterranean region since 2014; at least 848 were children (Photo: Brainbitch)

Europe's deadly border policies

Migration
Opinion
by Judith Sunderland, Brussels,

A staggering number of people die at Europe's borders. Almost all of them are brown or Black. The majority drown or disappear at sea. Others suffocate in trucks, are run over by cars, or die of hypothermia. For many, the cause of death is unknown, as are their identities, and they lie in unmarked graves, if their bodies are recovered at all.

The International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants project estimates that at least

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Sunderland is associate Europe director at Human Rights Watch.

Related articles

The European Union has blood on its hands - we can't be complicit
Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border
How to break the political deadlock on migration
Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'
The International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants project estimates that at least 22,748 people have died in the Mediterranean region since 2014; at least 848 were children (Photo: Brainbitch)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Judith Sunderland is associate Europe director at Human Rights Watch.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections