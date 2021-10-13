EU promises Ukraine to regulate Russia gas pipe

The EU has promised that Russia's 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipeline will be bound by anti-monopoly laws, making it harder to cut off Ukraine.
"As we've repeatedly stressed, the 2019 gas directive, the third energy package, fully applies to Nord Stream 2. For the [EU] Commission, what's clear is that Ukraine remains and must remain a reliable transit country," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a summit in Kyiv on Tuesday (12 October).
The summit communiqué als...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
