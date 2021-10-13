Ad
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on Tuesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU promises Ukraine to regulate Russia gas pipe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has promised that Russia's 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipeline will be bound by anti-monopoly laws, making it harder to cut off Ukraine.

"As we've repeatedly stressed, the 2019 gas directive, the third energy package, fully applies to Nord Stream 2. For the [EU] Commission, what's clear is that Ukraine remains and must remain a reliable transit country," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a summit in Kyiv on Tuesday (12 October).

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

