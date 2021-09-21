French outrage over US security deal exposes EU frustrations

French anger over a ditched submarine order by Australia has shed light on the growing frustration with the US for its repeated unilateral moves, sidestepping EU capitals.

EU foreign ministers on Monday (20 September) had been expected to discuss, on the margins, the implication of the new security deal between the US, UK, and Australia - which has also cast a shadow on the bloc's trade talks with Australia.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in ...