Ad
euobserver
US president Joe Biden was welcomed in EU with relief after the Trump administration - but has since annoyed his European allies (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

French outrage over US security deal exposes EU frustrations

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French anger over a ditched submarine order by Australia has shed light on the growing frustration with the US for its repeated unilateral moves, sidestepping EU capitals.

EU foreign ministers on Monday (20 September) had been expected to discuss, on the margins, the implication of the new security deal between the US, UK, and Australia - which has also cast a shadow on the bloc's trade talks with Australia.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

US will not delay Kabul pull-out, Biden tells Western allies
How Beijing sees EU 'strategic autonomy'
EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
EU pitches infrastructure investment plan to rival China
US president Joe Biden was welcomed in EU with relief after the Trump administration - but has since annoyed his European allies (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections