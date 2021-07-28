European arms 'displaced over a million people', research finds

Researchers have found a direct link between European arms exports and the forced displacement of at least 1.1 million people.

"The figure of 1.1 million is a conservative estimate based on these case studies which geolocate European arms within a specific timeframe," said Niamh Ni Bhriain from the Dutch-based Transnational Institute (TNI), via email.

She added it is likely many millions more were displaced as a result of European arms exports.