The EU's operation Irini is trying to stop weapons from entering Libya (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

European arms 'displaced over a million people', research finds

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Researchers have found a direct link between European arms exports and the forced displacement of at least 1.1 million people.

"The figure of 1.1 million is a conservative estimate based on these case studies which geolocate European arms within a specific timeframe," said Niamh Ni Bhriain from the Dutch-based Transnational Institute (TNI), via email.

She added it is likely many millions more were displaced as a result of European arms exports.

The TNI report,

EU & the World

